Mayor Coppinger has advice for sports fans this fall

Chattanooga and Hamilton county, like most other communities are moving toward opening sporting events despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamilton county mayor Jim Coppinger was on News 12 this morning with a strong reminder on attending those events.

“It’s extremely important that you wear your mask..extremely important that you social distance..and by that I mean at least 6 feet apart, unless of course you are with a family member that you live in the same house with. But other than that, you should socially distance as part of wearing the mask..those 2 things ..will help you to minimize the risk of attending the game.”

You can still get face masks at the Hamilton County Health Department.