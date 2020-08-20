Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has submitted a petition to appear on Tennessee’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate.

Secretary of state’s office spokeswoman Julia Bruck confirmed Thursday that West had submitted the petition before the noon deadline.

- Advertisement -

The state is now reviewing to see if he has the required 274 verified signatures to qualify.

West has so far qualified in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah.

His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.

West is also trying to get on the ballot in Wyoming, where he owns a home.