Former Baylor Pitcher Colin Ahearn Ready to Suit Up For the Vols

Former Baylor pitcher Colin Ahearn will soon crank up his college baseball career on Rocky Top. The left-hander is not doubt eager to get to Knoxville considering his senior year at Baylor was wiped out last spring by the coronavirus pandemic.

Said Ahearn:”It was really crazy. Everything happened so fast. Looking forward to my senior season. Just had my opening day start. Got our first win of the year there, and then the season was over a couple of days after. We were sent home. Our team was state champions my junior year and looking to repeat that. Throw ourselves on the national scene. Just got canceled and sent home really abruptly. I was talking to Tennessee. They offered and I visited. Just felt right. I like the coaching staff. Love the level of competition. Love the campus. I just knew it was the right fit for me to play the best baseball I can.”