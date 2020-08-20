Falcons Safety Keanu Neal Back at Practice Following Achilles Injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal says he feels as good as he did in 2017, when he last played a full season and made the Pro Bowl, but it’s been a long road back for the 2016 first-round draft pick. Neal is returning from an Achilles injury that ended his season after three games last year. He also missed 15 games the year before with a torn knee ligament. Coach Dan Quinn says Neal’s quickness is as sharp as it was during his rookie season. Neal has shed 12 pounds and lists himself at 212.

