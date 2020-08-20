MORE CLEANING MEASURE IN HAMILTON CO. SCHOOLS

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- News 12 first told you about Hamilton County school’s cleaning cleaning procedures when a school has an exposure, like C.S.A.S. and Loftis Middle school.

A team of about 3 three people using cleaning agents through a mister, disinfecting a a facility so that the building can open its doors in a 48 hour period.

In an effort to prevent more school shut downs, the school district is changing their procedure from reactive to proactive -Hiring Southern Management Systems to disinfect during school hours.

“They’re currently in the process of getting fully staffed. We have abut half the schools that have staff in them now” said Chief Operations Officer of Hamilton County Schools Justin Robertson.

Robertson says S.M.S. will not replace traditional custodians but provide a leg up on killing germs.

“Essentially what S.M.S. is doing is strictly disinfecting. Going around during the school day disinfecting high touch areas”

Every Hamilton County School will have at least one full time S.M.S. employee.

News 12 asked Mayor Jim Coppinger Thursday morning if the school district can continue to operate through the school year, “This virus is going to be around for a long time. We’ve got to learn how to coexist with it and if you follow the guidelines it certainly minimizes your chances of contracting it.”

“Our goal is to keep kids in school” said Robertson.

S.M.S. will also be used during 48 hour disinfecting periods following a Covid exposure.