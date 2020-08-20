Chattanooga Zoo extends hours for Safari Nights

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo has now extended their hours every Thursday for the month of September.

Zoo officials say the hours have been extended to 8 pm, that’s three hours past their normal closing time.

The Zoo says these extended hours are part of the zoo’s Safari Nights where guests can stay longer and experience the zoo at night.

“It gives them a little bit of a different view because a lot of our nocturnal animals are normally waking up at about 5 or 6 everday. A Lot of times when people come in the day they will see our fennec foxes sleeping or our kinkajous curled up together. They will get to see them more active. They will get to see different animals in a different light,” says Hannah Hammon, director of advancement for the Chattanooga Zoo.

For information on tickets and safari nights click here.