CCS Hoping Team Speed Spells Season Success

Chattanooga Christian enjoyed the deepest playoff run in school history last year, and now the Chargers are anxious to make even more playoff memories this fall.

Said head coach Mark Mariakis:”Graduation took most of our linemen.”

That’s scary unless you have scary good speed.

Mike Mike Baxter leads a solid group of skill players.

Reporter:”What’s your forty (time)?

Said Baxter:”Uh. 4.42.”

Added Mariakis:”When you’ve got that kind of talent in the backfield and speed, (chuckles) you better use it well. But you know we’ve got to be smart because we’ve got to give this time for our young linemen to grow up.”

Reporter:”What else do I need to know about this line?”

Said lineman Jacob Barham:”We’re going to fire off low, and we’re going to keep going.”

The Chargers offense should keep going under the steady guidance of senior quarterback Sam Hall.

Said Mariakis:”He’s that glue in the offensive huddle that the kids look at when things are getting tough. He keeps everybody calm.”

The Chargers made the Elite Eight last year, and they’d love to be better than Elite this season.

Said Baxter:”We’re just going to go the furthest we can. Our goal is the state championship. We’re going to fight to that point until we can’t fight any longer.”

Said Hall:”We’re just going to come at you this year really. Try as hard as we can to just attack you. Now the standard is higher for CCS football. Keeps raising every year. Now we’re not just trying to make the playoffs, we’re trying to go make a state championship run.”

Said Mariakis:”If we can stay healthy and grow the linemen up, then it’ll be an interesting season.”