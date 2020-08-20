Vols Running Back Eric Gray Ready For Breakout Sophomore Season

Vols running back Eric Gray ran for just over 500-yards as a freshman last season.

Not exactly great numbers, until you consider he did most of his damage in the last two games. No wonder Gray is ready for a break-out sophomore campaign.

Said Gray:”If you saw my notebook in the meeting rooms I write be perfect today.”

Eric Gray was close to perfect to end last season. He set the single game rushing record for a freshman in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt by rushing for 246 yards. And then in the Taxslayer Bowl, he was named the game’s M-V-P.

Said Gray:”My freshman year was a pretty good year, but I really want to take it to another level my sophomore year. Just being able to one-cut and be able to break away from defenders. Being that really game-changer this year.”

And with only ten games this season against all SEC opponents, Gray knows reaching the running back mecca of a thousand yard rushing season won’t be easy.

Said Gray:”If you can go out there and put a thousand yards up. Who knows if you put two-thousand yards up. If you can go out there and prove that you’re that back playing 10 SEC games. Nobody has done that, and you’ll be the first to do it, then that will be something special.”

Said Gray:”Coming from a private school they say well, he does this, but he doesn’t really play anyone. That’s why I ultimately chose the SEC. This is the cream of the crop here. Playing 10 SEC games. If you can go out there and prove yourself in 10 SEC games, hey there’s pretty much nothing else they can say.”

True that.

Too bad not as many Vols fans will be cheering for Gray on Rocky Top.

Only 25-thousand will be allowed in the house due to the pandemic.

Said Gray:”25-thousand is better than zero for sure. When you’re in that stadium when no one is there. It’s going to be better with 25-thousand people are screaming. Because you think about it, 25-thousand is still a lot of people.”