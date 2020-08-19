Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – August 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Keep The Rain Gear Handy With Showers And Storms Ahead!

Some clouds, but any patchy light rain will diminish by midnight. Some fog developing late with lows in the upper 60’s.

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered PM showers and storms moving back in from the South. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80’s. Lingering showers and storms may continue Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

More unsettled for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms likely for Friday and Saturday. Lots of clouds with highs staying in the low to mid 80’s. Not as wet for Sunday with highs in the upper 80’s.

A little drier and typically hot to start next with highs around 90 for Monday and Tuesday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

