Tennessee commemorates ratification of 19th amendment

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The State of Tennessee commemorated the ratification of the 19th amendment through a reenactment of the historic vote on its 100th anniversary at the state capitol Tuesday.

“It’s really a remembrance and a recognition of the process of how we progress in our values in our nation through national consensus,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

The event showcased figures in the suffrage movement and the fight to give women the right to vote.

But, it was Niota man Harry T. Burn who gave the deciding vote that passed the 19th amendment, and it was his mother, Febb Burn, who sent him a letter urging him to vote for women’s suffrage.

“He read his mother’s letter of advice just in time for him to cast that vote and then afterwards he explained a mother’s advice is always safest to follow and my mother wanted me to vote for ratification. So he always gave his mother the credit, and there is no doubt that Harry and Febb Burn are Niota and McMinn County’s two famous residents in all of their history,” Burn’s great-grandnephew Tyler L. Boyd said.

Boyd has written a book about Burn, “Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections and a Life of Service.”

He said he hopes Harry T. Burn’s story can inspire people.

Boyd will be at a Stamp Cancellation and Unveiling Ceremony in Niota celebrating the 19th amendment ratification.

“The USPS has issued a 100th anniversary stamp to commemorate the 19th amendment centennial and they’re going to be unveiling the stamp at this event,” he said.

According to a press release, Boyd will be selling signed copies of his book.

The Niota Depot Preservation Committee is hosting the stamp ceremony.

The ceremony will be on August 29th at the Niota Depot, 201 Main St, Niota.

The unveiling is invite only because of COVID, but the public will be able to view the stamp at 12:30 p.m.

Masks are required.

Additional information from the press release:

Pictorial Envelopes cancelled with the special cancellation will be available only in Niota, Pictorial Envelopes from the 75th Anniversary will also be available for purchase. Some will have the new stamp added. Other memorabilia will be for sale by the 19th Amendment Committee. The Niota Post Office will also be selling and cancelling the Stamp. Personal artwork may be mailed to be cancelled to the Niota Post Office P.O. Box 9998 Niota, TN 37826-9998. This is for a limited time only.

The 100th Anniversary Envelopes are $3.00 or 2 for $5.00. Envelopes that contain the 75th and 100th Anniversary are $5.00 each. If unable to attend, these may be purchased by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to NDPC P.O. Box 515 Niota, TN 37826-0515.