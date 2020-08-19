Tennessee agrees to Trump’s $300-a-week unemployment plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee will become the latest state to ask the federal government for an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan. Commissioner Jeff McCord told reporters Tuesday that the state will file its request this week, becoming one of at least 20 states that have opted to take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks under the president’s stripped-down benefit plan. Tennessee’s maximum unemployment benefit is $275 per week, meaning Tennesseans could receive up to $575 a week.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)