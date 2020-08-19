TENNESSEANS FACING EVICTIONS

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga wants to assist people in their time of need if they are in danger of losing their home.

According to the organization and census data, about half of Tennesseans that rent are at risk of eviction.

They say similar numbers are expected in Hamilton County.

The Community foundation launched an eviction initiative designed to keep people housed, reduce cost to landlords, and lower the number of people that are homeless.

The front door for this program is through Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise” said Joda Thongnopnua, Director of Communications for the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. What they’ll do is they will get you paired up with an attorney if you’re facing an eviction process or they’ll point you towards some resources that can make sure that you’re properly represented, that your have fair representation and maybe we can also get you some monetary -financial resources to help you stay in your home as well.

Here is the number to the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise: 423-756-6271

Here is a link to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise: https://www.cneinc.org/contact