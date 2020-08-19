Rain Out Spoils Debut of Braves Outfielder Cristian Pache

ATLANTA (AP) – The game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sept. 4. The Nationals return to Atlanta for what had been scheduled as a three-game series from Sept. 4-6. The postponement spoiled the planned major league debut of Braves outfielder Cristian Pache, who was scheduled to start in left field and hit ninth. Pache was recalled from the Braves’ alternate training site on Tuesday when outfield Nick Markakis went on the 10-day injured list after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

