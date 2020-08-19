Police Seeking Suspect in 15th Avenue Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in Monday night’s fatal shooting on 15th Avenue. The suspect’s name is Brandon Deonte McDaniel. He is described as a black male, 21 years old, 5’08” in height, 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to call the CPD Homicide tip line at (423) 643-5100 or submit tips by downloading CPD’s mobile app, Chattanooga PD Mobile, for free on iPhone and Android.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 8:13pm, Monday, August 17, in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators believed the suspect entered the residence threatening violence then left. The suspect later shot into the home hitting the victim.