Gordon Central High closes because of teacher shortage

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – Gordon Central High is the latest Georgia school to shutdown because of Covid-19 problems.

But the case here is a little different.

School officials say the problem isn’t active cases, just a teacher and staff shortage.

They school is shutting down in-person classes for two weeks.

But they report only four faculty members and one student who have tested positive.

The problem is that too many of their staff are in quarantine per DPH protocols.

They can’t find enough teachers to keep classrooms going.

This only applies to the one High School, not the entire system.

Students will switch to online learning instead and extra-curricular programs will continue.

Tennessee is allowing school systems to designate their staffs as “critical infrastructure employees.”

This allows them to go to work if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, but they are not showing symptoms or tested positive themselves.

So far Bradley County is using it, Hamilton County is not.