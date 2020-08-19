Georgia Limiting Crowd Size Roughly 20 Percent This Fall

The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their football games played between the hedges this season. Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the university announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games. Athletic director Greg McGarity stressed that all arrangements are tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, Georgia has become one of the nation’s hot spots. The Bulldogs are offering single-game tickets in hopes of accommodating as many season-ticket holders as possible for games against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

