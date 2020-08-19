Ex-police officer gets 20 years for sexual assault

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fired-Chattanooga police officer was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

35 year old Desmond Logan pleaded guilty a year ago to sexual assault.

- Advertisement -

The victims were four women who he had arrested in separate incidents.

The first incident happened in 2016, while working a security detail at UTC.

He asked a woman for a ride back to his car, but directed her to an isolated parking lot.

He pressed a taser to her leg and then prevented her from escaping the car.

Eventually, he got out of the car without physically harming her.

The second case involved a woman he arrested and handcuffed in 2018.

But instead of driving her to jail, he took her to an isolated parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

There were two more in 2015 and 2016.

Both times he arrested women, took them to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted them.

Logan was only charged with the first two cases, but admitted to the other assaults in his plea agreemtn.

“This case is a reminder that sexual assault allegations involving law enforcement officers should be fully investigated” says Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband after sentencing today.

A fifth woman came forward to accuse Logan of sexual assault just a week after the 2015 attack.

The victim of the 2015 attack immediately filed a complaint and underwent a rape kit test.

The kit was never processed by Chattanooga Police until the FBI opened their own investigation in 2018.

City council member Demetrius Coonrod accused local police of covering up for him.

Logan was finally suspended in the summer of 2018.

“The actions of Desmond Logan jeopardized public safety and violated the trust of the citizens of Chattanooga he swore to protect” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The case was ultimately investigated by the Knoxville Division of the FBI.

“Civil Rights violations, particularly when they involve a member of law enforcement, are of tremendous concern,” said Special Agent in Charge Joe Carrico of the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. “The entire law enforcement profession is tarnished when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve. The FBI will vigorously investigate any officer or agent of the law who is breaking the rules that he or she is sworn to uphold or is violating the civil rights of others.”