Deputies shoot suspect in a domestic violence call

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – A confrontation between a Walker County man and deputies this morning turned deadly.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says he brandished a weapon in their direction following a domestic incident.

Officials say a woman called 9-1-1 to report she had been assaulted.

One deputy arrived at the residence in the 1300 Block of Brotherton Lane, south of Chickamauga, but he was backed up almost immediately by two drug task force agents.

Wilson says the man met them and pointed his weapon at them.

They fired and the suspect was killed.

Sheriff Wilson says those kind of calls can be deadly for officers.

“Domestic calls have always been one of the most dangerous calls that a law enforcement officer can roll up on. Many times you hear of law enforcement officers being ambushed and shot before they can even get out of their car. Knowing that it was such a dangerous call, I’m thankful that these other 2 agents backed up the primary deputy.”

The woman who called officers was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Wilson says, according to protocol, he has asked the GBI to investigate the incident and that they have been on the scene all afternoon.