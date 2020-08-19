Bradley Central Football Motto: ‘Prove It’

Bradley Central suffered a loss this summer when All State receiver Tray Curry was dismissed from the team,
But head coach Damon Floyd says the Bears have depth at that position.
Said Floyd:”We feel like we have some talent. I think there are a lot of guys that feel disrespected and think that their name should be out there among some of the recruiting lists. That’s one of the reasons the team motto this year is ‘Prove it’. You can prove it every Friday night. You can prove it every day in the weight room. You can prove it every day in practice.”
We’ve seen Javin Burke prove it on the field.
The dual threat quarterback is a power five recruit, committing to Virginia.
Said Floyd:”He’s a special talent. He’s a special kid. Yeah we want him to play loose and just go out there and play the game.”
Running back Ricky McCleary graduated, but it appears the Bears have a stable of replacements.
Said Floyd:”Replacing him will be Javin’s brother Javon. He’ll get a lot of carries in the backfield. Jackson Wilson who is only a freshman. The kid will be special. We’re really excited about him.”
The Bears defense will need some work.
In the last two games of 20-19, they surrendered 100 points.
Said Floyd:”The biggest difference this year I hoping is Ken Super. He missed all of last year with a torn ACL. He’s a middle linebacker. Had a great sophomore year. Missed his junior year, so he’s back for his senior year. We expect him to lead us on defense. Not only him, but if you include him, we’ve got nine returning starters back on defense.”
With a stud quarterback and more experience on defense, Coach Floyd should feel confident right?
Said Floyd:”Well I should, (chuckles) but I don’t. I’m nervous. I think every coach you ask right now is probably just did we cover everything.”

