Weather Update: Tuesday’s Night’s Forecast – August 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Weather Pattern Changes Ahead!

Partly cloudy skies will continue through the night time. A sprinkle or spotty shower possible with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday will start out dry. A few widely scattered PM showers and storms will pop up with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90. A lingering shower or two possible tomorrow night with lows back in the upper 60’s.

More unsettled for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms becoming likely, Mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs staying in the 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s through Friday. The first half of the weekend may stay unsettled as well with scattered showers and storms passing through with highs staying in the mid to upper 80’s.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.