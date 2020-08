WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The coronavirus has canceled another annual event this year.

The 49th Annual Prater’s Mill Country Fair will not happen this fall.

It was scheduled for October 10 and 11.

People from across the country head down to Whitfield County for this event, which celebrates music, food, artistry, and craftsmanship of the Appalachian region.

The country fair fundraiser will return in October of next year for its 50th anniversary.