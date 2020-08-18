Online Portal Available for Health Department Shot Records

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has an online portal to request proof of immunizations. Parents are required to provide a Tennessee Immunization Certificate for all children entering daycare and K-12 schools. They can get this certificate through the child’s doctor or from the Health Department.

To request a completed shot record or Immunization Certificate from the Health Department, visit their website at http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/ChildHealth/RequestShotRecords.aspx and follow the basic instructions. You will need to provide your child’s full name and date of birth along with some additional information.

- Advertisement -

“With school starting again, many parents find themselves needing an updated school immunization form for their child,” said Pediatric Clinic Program Manager and Registered Nurse Esther Layne. “Due to the high number of record requests, we have adjusted our request process to help expedite access to vaccine records and make the process easier for parents.”

Vaccination requirements are important tools for maintaining high vaccination rates, which in turn, lower the rates of vaccine-preventable diseases in our community. All school related vaccine requirements and exemptions can be found on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Due to COVID-19, many of the routine ‘back-to-school’ processes have been interrupted and altered. This includes the temporary limited availability of immunization services currently provided by the Health Department.

Parents without internet access can call the Health Department’s Pediatric Clinic at 423-209-8050 (press option 1).

For more information about immunizations or the portal process, please call the Health Department’s Pediatric Clinic at 423-209-8050 or visit the website.