Neyland Stadium Likely to be at 25 Percent Capacity This Fall

The SEC has announced that fans will have to wear masks at football games this fall, and crowd sizes will be limited. Vols athletic director Phil Fulmer says Neyland Stadium will be about 25-percent full.

Said Fulmer:”We probably won’t have the game day traditions like the Vol Walk and the band march. Could very well be unsafe for everybody concerned. Again we’re kind of making the decision that we will probably not have those. One of the questions I know I’ll get quickly is the financial impact. There’s a 30 to 40 million dollar loss that’s there that we’ll have to figure out as we go along.”