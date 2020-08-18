New Whitwell Coach Jake Cabell Wants to ‘Go Old School’ to Power ‘Go Big Red’

Whitwell, TN-(WDEF-TV) A familiar face returns to serve as Whitwell’s head coach this fall, as the Tigers look to bounce back from a 3-9 record last season.

Jake Cabell served as Whitwell’s defensive coordinator five years ago, and the school has kind of felt like a second home.

Said Cabell:”When I first came to this area. You see that ‘Go Big Red’. Almost brought tears to my eyes because that’s what I came up through at the University of Nebraska. I saw that signage all the time.”

Big Red won’t have big numbers on the roster. Cabell has only 33 players on the team.

Said Cabell:”The last time I coached here I think we had 25. So I’m not so much concerned with that because these players know that they’ve got to play both ways offense and defense.”

But two way players seem to fit Cabell’s mind set.

Said tight end Evan Nunley:”He’s just old school. Lot of old school. We’re going to be in better shape this year.”

Reporter:”What does old school like like?”

Said quarterback Brandon Hamill:”It’s like smash-mouth football. I-form all the way.”

Whitwell may be built for some good ol’ smash mouth football.

Said Nunely:”We got a big O-Line I know that.”

And size can energize a head coach. Said Cabell:”I’m just elated to be here. Just want to have a great year.”

Reporter:”Anything else I need to know Brandon?”

Hamill:”Go Big Red.”

