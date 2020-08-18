Nationals Rack Up 17 Hits in 8-5 Win Over Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Victor Robles denied a homer with a brilliant catch above the center-field wall and the Washington Nationals bounced back from a stunning loss to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5. With every starter contributing to a 17-hit attack and Eric Thames driving in three runs, the Nationals overcame a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning. This time, the bullpen made it stand up _ one night after closer Daniel Hudson surrendered a three-run lead in the ninth. Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves. Austin Riley could’ve had one in the fifth if not for Robles’ leaping catch.

