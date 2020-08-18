Multiple Dade County Students Quarantined

Dade County, GA (WDEF) – Around 70 people from Dade County schools are quarantine due to the coronavirus. The high number quarantines is due to 14 positive cases between students and faculty.

Superintendent Dr. Harris says the cases could have began at open gyms outside of school as well as churches.

Currently masks are only required on school buses in Dade County but highly encourage during school hours.

Dade County schools offers virtual learning and Dr. Harris expects more students to learn remotely.

Dr. Jan Harris, “We have two options. We have a virtual school option and a physical, traditional school option. Currently we have 78% of our students in traditional schools and 22% of our students in virtual school. That number is increasing. We’ve had a number of parents contact us wanting to enroll in the virtual school.”

3 out of 4 schools in Dade County have been impacted by the 14 positive cases.