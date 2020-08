CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A motorcyclist has died from injuries in a wreck last Friday night outside Northgate Mall.

It happened on Highway 153 just before 10:30.

The motorcycle was going through the light when a car was turning left into the Mall just as the light was turning from green to red.

The motorcycle hit the car.

The 41 year old victim died from his injuries on Sunday.