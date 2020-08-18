Judge Jon Payne dies from Covid-19 complications

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A northwest Georgia probate judge has lost his battle with Covid-19.

Judge Jon Payne died this morning from complications of Covid-19.

We told you two weeks ago that his family was asking for prayers after the 71 year old judge was admitted to the hospital.

Judge Payne was the only Probate Judge that Chattooga County ever knew.

He began his career in 1975 and was set to finish it at the end of this year.

Back in the spring before the pandemic, the judge announced he would not seek reelection and was retiring.

Today the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia quoted a local elected official who called him “the most popular politician in Chattooga County.”

“May his memory be a blessing to his family, friends and constituents who had the true honor of knowing him.”