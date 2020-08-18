Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Holding Back Todd Gurley in Practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Running back Todd Gurley and center Alex Mack did not participate in the Atlanta Falcons’ first practice in full pads of training camp. Coach Dan Quinn is protecting certain veteran players by restricting their exposure to contact during camp. The policy became clear when the two prominent players were held out of the much-anticipated first practice in pads. Quinn is sticking with the policy even when there will be no preseason games. That places more importance on the practices. The team referred to the scheduled days off for Gurley and Mack as load management. Gurley is expected to take over as the Falcons’ starting running back.

