CFC May Have Fans For Next Home Match on August 29th

The CFC return home August 29th against New Amsterdam, and there’s a chance we could see fans at Fort Finley for the first time this season.

The Finley Stadium board agreed Tuesday to open up for fans with obvious safety protocols because of the coronavirus. The CFC will soon announce if they feel comfortable in allowing a limited crowd for on the 29th.

- Advertisement -

Said CFC general manager Jeremy Alumbaugh:”Yeah this will be the first match for us with CFC that’s going to be reserved seating. So that’s going to allow us to have contact tracing if we need to in terms of people. It’s not going to be a general admission facility for that game. Everybody will have an assigned seat. So we just have to make sure that our procedures to get to that point and ultimately open up the gates. Our ingress and egress. Again, we feel really good about them, but it’s the first time for us having gone through that. We don’t want to open those doors if we’re not 100 percent buttoned up.”