Athens Mural underway paying tribute to 19th amendment vote

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – On August 29th, Niota will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment stamp.

Niota is the home of then 24-year-old Harry T. Burn.

- Advertisement -

He’s a state representative who cast the deciding vote back in 1920.

Today is the 100th anniversary of that vote in Tennessee that allowed women to vote in national elections.

Artist Sam Welty started Monday afternoon on a mural at the old train depot to commemorate that event.

He says he’ll be finished in time for the Thursday dedication ceremony.