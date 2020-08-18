2 years later, woman returns to thank deputy who saved her life

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Drug overdoses don’t generally have happy endings.

But two years later, it looks like this case may just turn out okay.

On August 1st of 2018, Dade County Deputy Misty McConathy responded to a case where a young woman had overdosed on a combination of heroin and fentany.

She administered Narcan and it saved the life of Cassie Dykes.

Now, two years later, Cassie returned to the Sheriff’s Office.

She wanted to tell (Now) Detective McConathy that she made a decision that day.

She was going to live her life to the fullest.

Cassie says she has been sober for two years now.

She wanted to share a message of hope.

The Sheriff’s Office posted today:

“She wants everyone to know that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how thick the darkness may be. She is a walking testament to that fact.

There were a lot of tears shed in the office that day, but most all were tears of happiness.”

For more information on addiction recovery, you can contact “Freedom Celebrate Recovery, Trenton, Georgia” at (423) 602-4098, or visit their website at http://freedomcr.com/.