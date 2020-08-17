Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – August 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Another Dry Day For Tuesday, But The Rest Of The Week Looking Unsettled!

Clear skies will continue through the night time. It will be a little milder overnight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for your Tuesday. Another dry afternoon with highs 90-92. Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

More unsettled for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms becoming likely, Mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs staying in the mid to upper 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 through Friday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

