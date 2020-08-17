Vols Starting Season Against the Gamecocks and Finishing Against the Gators

The SEC released their revised conference only schedules on Monday. The league is playing a 10 game conference only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the dates and opponents for Tennessee. Kickoff times will be announced later.
Sept 26th at South Carolina
- Advertisement -
Oct 3rd Missouri
Oct 10th at Georgia
Oct 17th Kentucky
Oct 24th Alabama
Oct 31st Bye
Nov 7th at Arkansas
Nov 14th Texas A&M
Nov 21st at Auburn
Nov 28th at Vanderbilt
Dec 5th Florida
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.