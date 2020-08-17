Vols Starting Season Against the Gamecocks and Finishing Against the Gators

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
14

The SEC released their revised conference only schedules on Monday. The league is playing a 10 game conference only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the dates and opponents for Tennessee. Kickoff times will be announced later.

Sept 26th at South Carolina

- Advertisement -

Oct 3rd Missouri

Oct 10th at Georgia

Oct 17th Kentucky

Oct 24th Alabama

Oct 31st Bye

Nov 7th at Arkansas

Nov 14th Texas A&M

Nov 21st at Auburn

Nov 28th at Vanderbilt

Dec 5th Florida

Previous articleDansby Swanson With Walk Off Winner as Braves Beat Nationals 7-6
Next articleLinebacker Jeremy Banks Back With Vols to Open Fall Camp
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.