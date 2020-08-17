Vols Starting Season Against the Gamecocks and Finishing Against the Gators

The SEC released their revised conference only schedules on Monday. The league is playing a 10 game conference only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the dates and opponents for Tennessee. Kickoff times will be announced later.

Sept 26th at South Carolina

- Advertisement -

Oct 3rd Missouri

Oct 10th at Georgia

Oct 17th Kentucky

Oct 24th Alabama

Oct 31st Bye

Nov 7th at Arkansas

Nov 14th Texas A&M

Nov 21st at Auburn

Nov 28th at Vanderbilt

Dec 5th Florida