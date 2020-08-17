Vols Kick Off Season at South Carolina

Normally we see Tennessee and South Carolina hook up in late October.

This year they’ll meet in the season opener.

The SEC announced their week one games on Monday afternoon. The league is playing a conference only 10 game schedule during the pandemic. The Vols will travel to Columbia on September 26th. The rest of Tennessee’s schedule will be released at 7pm on Monday when the SEC announces the full ten game slate. Tennessee held their first workout of fall camp on Monday afternoon.