Two more shootings tonight in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating two more shootings tonight.

The most recent happened at a gas station and convenience mart on Fourth Avenue around 9:20 PM.

Police say it was reported as a person shot, but they have not found the victim yet.

Then earlier tonight, a man was shot in a neighborhood near Rossville.

Police say the gunshot wound is serious.

That one happened just after 8 PM at 4805 15th Avenue.

Police are investigating four separate shootings from the weekend.

None were fatal.