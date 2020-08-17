Tennessee police fatally shoot man armed with knives

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say police fatally shot a Tennessee man who went toward officers while armed with two knives. A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Oak Ridge police officers responded Saturday night to a report of an individual in need of assistance and arrived to find 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera armed with the knives. The statement says Arcera reportedly came at police with the weapons during their interaction and three officers fired. Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers weren’t injured. Authorities said investigators were continuing to collect evidence and will turn over findings to the local prosecutor to review.

