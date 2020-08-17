Soddy Elementary thinking outside the box for alternative learning spaces

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
41

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Teachers at Soddy Elementary are finding new ways to get students out of the classrooms, without stopping the learning.

“It’s wonderful to know that there is a de-stress zone,” STEM teacher Julia Phillips said.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to a $3,000 grant and parent volunteers, Soddy Elementary is almost done with their outdoor classroom.

Construction started last fall. However, now the open-air learning space means even more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will provide a different environment for teachers to have students in,” Phillips said. “So they can come out under a cover and do writing, or science lesson, or even just for a mask break.”

“In this time, it’s just a great place to get outside, to be able to take that break, get outside,” Principal Kim Roden said. “Keep learning, but to be a little bit more relaxed.”

The space is large enough to spread out students and allow them to take their masks off.

Right now, the school is allotting longer outdoor breaks for the kids. This added classroom will provide another option to be outside, without cutting into teaching time.

“I think there’s already so many schools trying to think outside the box with what we can do to help kids learn in a real way during this uncertain time, to give them valuable experiences,” Roden said. “So I think there’s a lot of schools that are going ahead and doing things with outdoor classrooms and trying to make a space that’s safe for kids.”

Phillips says they hope to have the classroom finished sometime in September.

Previous articleIn Georgia, a strange return to college for some students
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."