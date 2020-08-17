Sen. Mike Bell explains the Covid lawsuit protection bill he sponsored

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Governor signs what he calls historic legislation today.

The limited liability protection legislation protects businesses and schools from frivolous lawsuits around COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee says it also keeps protections “so cases of willful misconduct or gross negligence related to COVID don’t go unpunished.”

Tennessee Senator Mike Bell sponsored the legislation.

“It’s important to protect businesses like the one we’re in now from frivolous lawsuits, undue expenses. To protect our governments. It’s not just to protect our businesses, but it protected the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, McMinn County, the City of Athens from frivolous lawsuits over COVID. So, it’s important to the taxpayer. It’s important to make sure that our businesses can reopen without the burden of frivolous lawsuits hanging over them.”

Lawmakers passed the legislation during their recent special session.