Returning UTC students today reflect on Covid-19 exposures

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Today marks the first day of classes at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

However, even before school started, the Hamilton County Health Department alerted the community this weekend to possible coronavirus exposures at the Delta Zeta Sorority and Kappa Sigma Fraternity houses.

Both exposures began Saturday, August 8th — one at an apartment party.

Students say they just hope their classmates will follow the school’s gathering rules and not attend parties.

Anna Bernstein/Freshman: “It is a little concerning because I don’t want to be sent home.”

Abbey Smith/Sophomore: “They’re just going to get tons of people together in the same room, and obviously if one person gets COVID, it spreads really easily, I believe partying is not what you should do right now.”

Donald Larkin/Junior: “I feel like they should know better, especially with what’s going http://on. It’s okay for them to bring their pledges in and continue their tradition as a frat and sorority, but they should be following certain guidelines.”

Students return to campus with new pandemic protocols, including wearing a mask and wiping down desks before and after class.