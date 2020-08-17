Police Investigating Three Separate Shootings Sunday

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating three separate shootings Sunday. All three shootings are considered to be non-life threatening.

The first incident occurred at 3:37 pm when police responded to reports of a person shot at the Speedway at 4300 block of Highway 58. A 19 year old male was transported to a hospital.

The next incident occurred shortly before 6:30pm when a 49 year old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Mulberry Street.

Later that evening around 11:31pm, a 39 year old male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident is believed to have occurred near the 3800 block of Fagan Street.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.