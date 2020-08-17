New Georgia QB J.T. Daniels Still Recovering From Knee Injury

Georgia’s long-awaited return to practice has opened a five-way quarterback competition. The competition could be impacted by Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels’ continued rehabilitation from a knee injury. A top contender is another transfer, former Wake Forest starter Jamie Daniels. Since Georgia’s spring practice was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, there haven’t been many opportunities to see the new quarterbacks. Coach Kirby Smart says Daniels will wear a brace on the knee and has not been cleared for full practice. The returning quarterbacks are Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis. Bennett played behind Jake Fromm last season. Freshman Carson Beck enrolled in January.

