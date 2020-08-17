NAACP VS. GOV. BILL LEE

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Senate Bill 8005 could mean harsher penalties for demonstrators in the State of Tennessee.

If signed by Gov. Bill Lee, camping on the state Capitol could lead to a felony charge.

The legislation can also result in protesters being held in custody for a mandatory of 12 hours without bond if state property is vandalized or if meetings are disrupted.

“In 12 hours you can get corona. in 12 hours you can be assaulted by someone who is in prison for a real criminal charge” said Ann Jones Pierre of the NAACP’s Chattanooga/Hamilton County branch.

Pierre says strict penalties will jeopardize the future of many young people. Like stripping their voting rights.

“Therefore it’s impossible to make criminal your right to protest and that’s what is being done with this bill.”

News 12 spoke to Senator Bo Watson, “I think that Tennesseans had watched property being damaged all across the country.”

Protests may continue in the city of Chattanooga. News 12 spoke with local attorney Stuart James who says if legislators have it their way, demonstrators in Hamilton County could face harsher penalties, “If I predicted here in Hamilton County, some of the County Commissioners I know, they might jump on the bandwagon.”

Local activist Marie Mott has led protest in Chattanooga for several months.

She believes the bill is unconstitutional and and a societal setback, “To have the state legislator not want to hear the voice of the people and then criminalize the voice of the people , how is this any different from the very same sort of treatment from our grandparents experience in the civil rights era.”

“I think that Republicans are worried about control and they’re worried about optics and they’re trying to pass legislation and they’re trying to pass legislation that’s just political piece of legislation to eliminate the optics” said James.

“There’s nothing optical about this legislation or this now law. It’s an aggressive approach to make sure when people are protesting that that’s what they are there for and that they don’t take advantage of peaceful protesters” said Senator Watson.

The bill weighs on the decision for Governor Bill Lee to sign or Veto the mandate.