Linebacker Jeremy Banks Back With Vols to Open Fall Camp

Tennessee enjoyed their first workout of fall camp. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that Cade Mays’ waiver to become eligible this season was denied by the NCAA. Pruitt says UT will appeal. MAYS is an offensive lineman who transferred in from Georgia. Pruitt also added that linebacker Jeremy Banks was back on the team after he was dismissed last fall following his arrest during a traffic stop. As far as the covid world of football, Pruitt says Monday felt like normal.

Said Pruitt:”To me it looked like the first day of practice that you would see or that I’ve seen over the last 20 years. See a lot of guys that are excited. Guys flying around. Lot of guys making mistakes, but they’re doing it full speed. I saw a lot of guys that were excited about being out on the field.”