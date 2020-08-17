Linebacker Jeremy Banks Back With Vols to Open Fall Camp

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
12

Tennessee enjoyed their first workout of fall camp. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that Cade Mays’ waiver to become eligible this season was denied by the NCAA. Pruitt says UT will appeal. MAYS is an offensive lineman who transferred in from Georgia. Pruitt also added that linebacker Jeremy Banks was back on the team after he was dismissed last fall following his arrest during a traffic stop. As far as the covid world of football, Pruitt says Monday felt like normal.

Said Pruitt:”To me it looked like the first day of practice that you would see or that I’ve seen over the last 20 years. See a lot of guys that are excited. Guys flying around. Lot of guys making mistakes, but they’re doing it full speed. I saw a lot of guys that were excited about being out on the field.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVols Starting Season Against the Gamecocks and Finishing Against the Gators
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.