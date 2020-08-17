In Georgia, a strange return to college for some students

ATLANTA (AP) — Students at Georgia Tech and five other Georgia public universities are returning to class on much-altered campuses Monday.

With many classes meeting online, there are only trickles of students in some places.

Some students and professors are still unhappy, saying students are still at risk, especially in dormitories and off-campus apartments.

Some faculty members are also unhappy because they were denied permission to move all their classes online.

But university officials say many students desire an on-campus experience and that schools could be crippled financially by an entirely online semester.

And many students who are present are trying to salvage slices of the college experience, even in socially distant classrooms and masked-up dormitories.