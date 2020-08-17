Dansby Swanson With Walk Off Winner as Braves Beat Nationals 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that gave the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals. With the Braves trailing 6-3 against Washington closer Daniel Hudson, Adam Duvall made it close by hitting a two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field. Then, with the Braves down to their final out, Swanson drove one over the wall in right-center for the game winner. The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer.

