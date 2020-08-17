Dale Pruitt Back For Second Coaching Stint at Marion Co

Jasper, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Vols Jeremy Pruitt won’t be the only member of his family coaching in the Volunteer state this year. Pruitt’s father, Dale, returns for his second go round as Marion County’s head coach.

Returning to coach at Marion County was an easy decision for Dale Pruitt.

Said Pruitt:”It’s a football town. That’s kind of what I was looking for. Retirement was closer in Tennessee as far as Georgia as far as years. A little closer to Knoxville. There’s a lot more orange fans here than the other two schools I was at. The last time I was here the kids played hard. They played hard. They wanted to win. It’s very important here to this town. If you’re a football coach, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Take lineman Jackson Anthony.

Said Pruitt:”Played both sides of the ball when things aren’t going too good. That’s a tough kid. Works all day. Gets here right at time to practice. Works in a saw mill. That’s not an easy job. Got a lot of respect for that.”

Of course Pruitt would love to see his team turn into a buzz saw.

Reporter:”What’s going to be threatening about you guys this year?”

Said lineman Jackson Anthony:”We’ve got experience. Seniors. A lot coming back from last year.”

Said quarterback Anthony Gurvara:”Play more as a team. More accountability and everything.”

Staying healthy will also help the Warriors, who have just six total wins in the last two years.

Said Pruitt:”Anytime that you struggle winning. You get off to a bad start. Then kids start thinking oh no, here we go again. When we start, we need something good to happen. We need to get off to a good start.”