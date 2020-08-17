COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices

(AP) – Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp with the precarious status of the season largely overshadowing even the annual ambitions of Alabama and Georgia.

Questions like how will LSU fare without quarterback Joe Burrow took a backseat to uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

Quarterback battles seem fairly inconsequential with COVID-19 threatening the season _ and the depth charts.

But there was talk about football.

First-year Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says the teams that handle the virus the best “are going to win a lot of games.”

_____

The SEC has just released their fall football schedule.

Tennessee closes against Florida in December.

Georgia and Alabama will face off the weekend before Bama/Tennessee.