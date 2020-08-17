City Rec Centers are part of the buildings closed during the pandemic

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – All city buildings including recreation centers are closed in Chattanooga.

Many families in the city rely on these centers while school is in session.

The city’s data experts believe it’s too high of a risk to allow large gatherings in their facilities at this time.

Experts also say a timeline on reopening is unpredictable.

Tim Moreland is the Director of Office of Performance Management and Open Data.

“We’ve seen that it spreads pretty rapidly in groups and close groups, and close group settings indoors. So if you have people congregating, especially indoors like you would at something like a Y.F.D. that seems to be where transmission happens.”

Youth and Family Development centers do have virtual programs to assist the youth in Chattanooga.