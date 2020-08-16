Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting on HWY 27.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 27 Saturday morning.

According to CPD, officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:34 Saturday morning.

Police found a vehicle on the shoulder had gunshot damage.

While they were investigating, they were notified that a 21-year-old and 20-year-old were at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim is suffering from life threatening injuries.

CPD says that both victims were in the same vehicle and they do not believe that this was a random act of violence.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.