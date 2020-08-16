Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting on HWY 27.

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 27 Saturday morning.

According to CPD, officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:34 Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

Police found a vehicle on the shoulder had gunshot damage.

While they were investigating, they were notified that a 21-year-old and 20-year-old were at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim is suffering from life threatening injuries.

CPD says that both victims were in the same vehicle and they do not believe that this was a random act of violence.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.

Previous articleStephan Jaeger Carries Lead Into Final Round of Albertsons Boise Open
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.